Air defense neutralized 106 out of 120 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of February 20-21, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 120 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and drones of other types.

The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how it happened

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.