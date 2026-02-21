Air defense neutralized 106 out of 120 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of February 20-21, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 120 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that the air defenses successfully shot down/suppressed 106 enemy drones in multiple regions of Ukraine.
- The ongoing situation emphasizes the importance of following safety rules and staying vigilant against enemy UAVs in the airspace.
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how it happened
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
A ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
