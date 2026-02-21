Air defense neutralized 106 out of 120 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 106 out of 120 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air battle between Russia and Ukraine - how it happened
Читати українською

During the night of February 20-21, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 120 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that the air defenses successfully shot down/suppressed 106 enemy drones in multiple regions of Ukraine.
  • The ongoing situation emphasizes the importance of following safety rules and staying vigilant against enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how it happened

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden is ready to sell Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Gripen aircraft for the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be purchased with EU money
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated 300 km² in the southern direction
Zelenskyy confirmed new successes of the Ukrainian army
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck a Russian plant producing Iskanders and Oreshniks
“Bavovna” in Russia February 20-21 — latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?