During the night of February 20-21, a powerful “bavovna” thundered in various regions of Russia. According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Votkinsky Plant in Udmurtia, where missiles are produced.

“Bavovna” in Russia February 20-21 — latest details

On the evening of February 20, videos of the attack on the Votkinsky Plant, located in the Russian Udmurtia, began to spread online.

According to local residents, shops No. 22 and No. 36 were damaged.

The governor of Udmurtia immediately made a statement on this matter — he immediately confirmed the fact of the strike "on one of the facilities" in the region.

What is important to understand is that at the Votkinsk Plant, the Russians produce the Iskander-M, Topol-M, and Oreshnik missiles.

The Russian strategic defense enterprise is under sanctions from the US, UK, EU, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the distance from Votkinsk to the border with Ukraine is almost one and a half thousand kilometers.

Some Russian opposition media outlets claim that the plant was attacked by Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles, but there is no confirmation of this yet.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Rosaviatsia announced the suspension of operations at several Russian airports, including in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia.

In the Samara region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck “two industrial sites,” the regional governor said.