Ukrainian oil pipeline "Odesa-Brody" may replace Russian "Druzhba"

Ukraine is offering the European Union the use of its Odesa-Brody oil pipeline for oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia instead of the Druzhba oil pipeline damaged by the Russian attack.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has proposed utilizing its existing oil transportation infrastructure, including the Odesa-Brody pipeline, for oil transit to EU member states via sea ports.
- The European Commission has yet to officially respond to Ukraine's proposal, leaving uncertainties about the future of oil transportation in the region.
Ukraine offers an alternative to “Druzhba”
Currently, repairs are continuing to the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.
However, given that enemy air terror is not abating, this process may take quite a long time.
That is why Ukraine is proposing to the EU to receive oil through the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline.
Against this background, official Kyiv suggests that Brussels consider a scenario for transporting oil using Ukraine's existing oil transportation infrastructure.
It is not yet known how official Brussels reacted to this proposal.
