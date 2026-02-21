Ukrainian oil pipeline "Odesa-Brody" may replace Russian "Druzhba"

Ukraine is offering the European Union the use of its Odesa-Brody oil pipeline for oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia instead of the Druzhba oil pipeline damaged by the Russian attack.

Ukraine offers an alternative to “Druzhba”

Currently, repairs are continuing to the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

However, given that enemy air terror is not abating, this process may take quite a long time.

That is why Ukraine is proposing to the EU to receive oil through the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline.

As a result of targeted attacks carried out by the aggressor state on January 27, 2026, significant damage was caused to elements of Ukraine's oil transportation system, including technological and auxiliary equipment of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Ukraine's letter to the European Commission states. Share

Against this background, official Kyiv suggests that Brussels consider a scenario for transporting oil using Ukraine's existing oil transportation infrastructure.

In particular, such logistics could be organized either through the oil transportation system of Ukraine or by sea with subsequent transshipment in seaports and transportation through the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline further to the member states of the European Union, Ukraine proposed to the EU. Share

It is not yet known how official Brussels reacted to this proposal.