Over the past 24 hours, missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian troops have successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery system, three command posts, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 21, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/21/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,258,890 (+1,010) people

tanks — 11,685 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 24,063 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 37,429 (+42) units.

MLRS — 1,651 (+2) units.

Air defense means — 1,303 (+0) units.

aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

helicopters — 348 (+1) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 140,408 (+1,527) units.

cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,295 (+183) units.

special equipment — 4,073 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used two missiles, and carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 229 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it engaged 7,846 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,967 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 69 from multiple launch rocket systems.