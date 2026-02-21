Over the past 24 hours, missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian troops have successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery system, three command posts, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Updated information reveals the extent of the enemy's attacks, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of kamikaze drones, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the persistence and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their territory against Russian aggression, showcasing their determination and strategic capabilities.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 21, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/21/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,258,890 (+1,010) people
tanks — 11,685 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,063 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 37,429 (+42) units.
MLRS — 1,651 (+2) units.
Air defense means — 1,303 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 348 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 140,408 (+1,527) units.
cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,295 (+183) units.
special equipment — 4,073 (+0) units.
In addition, it engaged 7,846 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,967 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 69 from multiple launch rocket systems.
