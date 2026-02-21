The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers and an enemy helicopter
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian troops have successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery system, three command posts, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

  • Updated information reveals the extent of the enemy's attacks, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of kamikaze drones, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the persistence and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their territory against Russian aggression, showcasing their determination and strategic capabilities.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 21, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/21/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,258,890 (+1,010) people

  • tanks — 11,685 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,063 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 37,429 (+42) units.

  • MLRS — 1,651 (+2) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,303 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 348 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 140,408 (+1,527) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,295 (+183) units.

  • special equipment — 4,073 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used two missiles, and carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 229 guided bombs.

In addition, it engaged 7,846 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,967 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 69 from multiple launch rocket systems.

