Fico threatens to stop exports of electricity and diesel to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has ordered a halt to diesel exports to Ukraine due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He is also threatening to “cut off” electricity supplies to Ukraine.
Points of attention
Because of Russian oil. Fico threatens Ukraine
The Slovak government also decided to release 250,000 tons of oil reserves after supplies through the Druzhba pipeline were halted due to Russian attacks.
According to Fico, the government is taking this step in order to save reserves of petroleum products for domestic use.
He assured that there is no threat of a shortage of fuel or other petroleum products in Slovakia. Instead, the release of oil from the state reserve will help Slovnaft get through the period until oil arrives from Croatia.
The transportation of Russian crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been halted since late last month due to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Slovakia and Hungary blame Ukraine for the oil transportation halt.
Meanwhile, Slovakia has declared a state of emergency in the oil industry due to a lack of oil supplies.
Fico is also threatening to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline. But that's not really the reason.
If it seems to Zelensky that this has no value, that he does not need it, then we can make a decision and refuse cooperation in the field of electricity supply.
