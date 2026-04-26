Air Defense reports destruction of 124 drones during Russian attack

During the night of April 25-26, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 144 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

The enemy began to strike the first blows at 6:00 PM on April 25.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 124 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 6 locations.