Russian aviation dropped almost 1,400 KABs on Ukraine during the week — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down over 90% of enemy drones, but protection against ballistic strikes needs to be strengthened.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation dropped almost 1,400 KABs on Ukraine within a week, escalating security challenges in the region.
- Ukrainian air defense forces have effectively intercepted over 90% of enemy drones, emphasizing the need to strengthen defense mechanisms against ballistic strikes.
Russia bombed Ukraine with 1,400 KABs in a week
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has launched about 1,900 strike drones, almost 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and about 60 missiles of various types into Ukraine.
According to him, the Russian strikes emphasize how timely the new contributions of partners to the PURL program are, as well as the approval of the 20th EU sanctions package and the 90 billion euro European support package for Cyprus.
The President of Ukraine also noted that each additional supply of missiles to the air defense system means saved people, better protected cities, and critical infrastructure.
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