Russian aviation dropped almost 1,400 KABs on Ukraine during the week — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down over 90% of enemy drones, but protection against ballistic strikes needs to be strengthened.

Russia bombed Ukraine with 1,400 KABs in a week

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has launched about 1,900 strike drones, almost 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and about 60 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian strikes emphasize how timely the new contributions of partners to the PURL program are, as well as the approval of the 20th EU sanctions package and the 90 billion euro European support package for Cyprus.

Our air defense system already demonstrates a very high percentage of drone downings — over 90%. And we need to work to ensure that this percentage constantly increases, not only in terms of drone downings, but also in ballistics. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also noted that each additional supply of missiles to the air defense system means saved people, better protected cities, and critical infrastructure.