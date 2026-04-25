Zelenskyy confirmed the death of 4 people as a result of the Russian attack

On the morning of April 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia's new massive strike on Ukraine had claimed the lives of at least 4 civilians. In addition, more than 30 victims are known in different parts of the country.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack

According to the head of state, as of this morning, 11 people are in hospitals in Dnipro after the Russian Federation's attack on the city.

Zelensky confirmed that the rescue operation at the site of the attack on the residential building is continuing, as civilians may still be under the rubble.

Throughout last night, Russia carried out strikes on the Dnieper and other regions of our country.

As of now, it is known that a total of more than 30 people have been injured across Ukraine. There are also victims in Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. Four people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the enemy is not changing its tactics yet and is actively using strike drones, cruise missiles, and a significant amount of ballistics.

In most cases, the Russian army attacks ordinary infrastructure in cities — residential buildings, energy, and enterprises are again hit.