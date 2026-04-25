Zelenskyy confirmed the death of 4 people as a result of the Russian attack

On the morning of April 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia's new massive strike on Ukraine had claimed the lives of at least 4 civilians. In addition, more than 30 victims are known in different parts of the country.
Points of attention
- The President expressed gratitude for additional contributions to the PURL program and emphasized the need for prompt implementation of political decisions by European countries.
- The rescue operations are ongoing as more victims might still be trapped under the rubble, underscoring the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new attack
According to the head of state, as of this morning, 11 people are in hospitals in Dnipro after the Russian Federation's attack on the city.
Zelensky confirmed that the rescue operation at the site of the attack on the residential building is continuing, as civilians may still be under the rubble.
Throughout last night, Russia carried out strikes on the Dnieper and other regions of our country.
According to the head of state, the enemy is not changing its tactics yet and is actively using strike drones, cruise missiles, and a significant amount of ballistics.
In most cases, the Russian army attacks ordinary infrastructure in cities — residential buildings, energy, and enterprises are again hit.
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