Air defense neutralized 30 Russian missiles and 580 drones

During the night of April 24-25, Russia carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, sea- and land-based missiles. This time, the Dnieper was the most affected. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions.
Points of attention
- The recorded air attack vehicles include ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and various types of UAVs launched from different locations in Russia and Crimea.
- Despite the ongoing Russian air assault, efforts to defend Ukraine's airspace have resulted in the interception and suppression of a significant number of enemy targets.
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on April 25 — latest details
In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops recorded 666 air attack vehicles (47 missiles and 619 UAVs):
12 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Millerovo, Kursk, Yeysk, Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea);
29 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the Caspian Sea);
1 Iskander-K cruise missile (launch area — Bryansk region, Russian Federation;
5 Caliber cruise missiles (launch area — Caspian Sea);
619 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea, about 400 of them are "Shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 610 targets — 30 missiles and 580 drones of various types:
26 X-101 cruise missiles;
4 Caliber cruise missiles;
580 enemy UAVs of various types.
The attack continues! Several new groups of attack UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the alarm.
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