Air defense neutralized 30 Russian missiles and 580 drones

During the night of April 24-25, Russia carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, sea- and land-based missiles. This time, the Dnieper was the most affected. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on April 25 — latest details

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops recorded 666 air attack vehicles (47 missiles and 619 UAVs):

12 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Millerovo, Kursk, Yeysk, Russian Federation, TOT AR Crimea);

29 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the Caspian Sea);

1 Iskander-K cruise missile (launch area — Bryansk region, Russian Federation;

5 Caliber cruise missiles (launch area — Caspian Sea);

619 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea, about 400 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 610 targets — 30 missiles and 580 drones of various types:

26 X-101 cruise missiles;

4 Caliber cruise missiles;

580 enemy UAVs of various types.

Hits of 13 missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 9 locations. Information on four missiles is being clarified, data on hits was not received. Share

The attack continues! Several new groups of attack UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the alarm.