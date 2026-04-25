Massive Russian attack on the Dnieper — 18 people injured

Last night, Russian invaders carried out a massive combined attack on the Dnieper, causing fires and destruction. Local authorities report 18 casualties. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

What is the current situation in the Dnipro after the Russian attack?

Last night, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that after Russian strikes, several fires broke out in the city, and damage to buildings was also recorded:

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipro River. A 4-story residential building was partially destroyed. Share

According to Ganzha, the Russian army struck an industrial infrastructure facility.

At around 05:00 it became known that the number of victims in the city had increased.

These are women aged 41, 44 and 58 and a 41-year-old man. All are hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate,” the head of the OVA reported. Share

Literally within the next hour, the number of victims increased to 14 people, including a child.

Homes, businesses, cars, and a store were damaged in the city.

As of 08:00, 18 people have already needed medical help. 11 of them are hospitalized.