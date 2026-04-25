Massive Russian attack on the Dnieper — 18 people injured

Last night, Russian invaders carried out a massive combined attack on the Dnieper, causing fires and destruction. Local authorities report 18 casualties. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.
Points of attention
- The Russian army targeted an industrial infrastructure facility and caused significant damage to residential buildings and other properties in the area.
- Emergency search operations are underway to locate possible survivors trapped under the rubble, highlighting the critical situation in the city.
What is the current situation in the Dnipro after the Russian attack?
Last night, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that after Russian strikes, several fires broke out in the city, and damage to buildings was also recorded:
According to Ganzha, the Russian army struck an industrial infrastructure facility.
At around 05:00 it became known that the number of victims in the city had increased.
Literally within the next hour, the number of victims increased to 14 people, including a child.
Homes, businesses, cars, and a store were damaged in the city.
As of 08:00, 18 people have already needed medical help. 11 of them are hospitalized.
According to Ganzha, there may be people under the rubble of the building. Emergency search operations are ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-