Ukrainian soldiers hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 25, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 24, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of Russian invaders' manpower at once.

Points of attention

  • The conflict sees a high number of air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and troops by the enemy forces.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides detailed updates on the ongoing military actions and combat outcomes in the region.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 25, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/25/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,324,690 (+1,230) people

  • tanks — 11,892 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,458 (+13) units.

  • artillery systems — 40,635 (+29) units.

  • MLRS — 1,753 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,353 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 350 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 255,862 (+1,257) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,422 (+166) units.

  • special equipment — 4,136 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 86 air strikes, dropping 261 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 6,849 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,634 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 64 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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