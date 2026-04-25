Zelenskyy revealed the reason for his visit to Azerbaijan

On April 25, Ukrainian President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov officially confirmed that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy had arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan for the first time in years of full-scale war. There, he will hold a meeting with the country's leader Ilham Aliyev.

Zelensky is already in Azerbaijan — what are his plans?

According to the Ukrainian leader, right now his team is working on five bilateral agreements with Azerbaijan.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting with the expert team that was being sent to Baku the day before.

"According to this report (of experts — ed.), we will have agreements," he noted. Share

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan during the war.

I think that says something... both cooperation and politics, and geopolitics, of course. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he intends to discuss defense cooperation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

What is important to understand is that the focus will not only be on the issue of drone production, but also on energy.