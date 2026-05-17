Ukrainian long-range sanctions have reached the Moscow region — Zelensky

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly commented for the first time on Ukraine's largest attack on military facilities in Moscow and the region since the war began. Against this backdrop, he once again called on dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war before it was too late.

Ukraine has proven that Moscow's air defenses will not stop it

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, right now the whole world can see Ukraine's completely fair responses to Russia's protracted war and the enemy's attacks on peaceful cities and communities.

This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions have reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and missiles continue their work.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the SBU and all the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the consistent accuracy of their strikes.

The distance from the state border of Ukraine is more than 500 km. The concentration of Russian air defense in the Moscow region is the largest. But we will overcome. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded. Share

According to the latest data, Ukrainian UAVs attacked: the Moscow Oil Refinery, the Solnechnogorskaya oil depot, Sheremetyevo Airport, and several microelectronics production enterprises.

The exact list of enemy targets hit is currently being updated.

A video was also published online showing an FP-2 attacking targets in temporarily occupied Crimea with air-to-air missiles: