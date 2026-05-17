Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly commented for the first time on Ukraine's largest attack on military facilities in Moscow and the region since the war began. Against this backdrop, he once again called on dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war before it was too late.
Points of attention
- The latest strike by Ukrainian forces includes targets like the Moscow Oil Refinery and Sheremetyevo Airport, showing the extent of their reach and impact.
- The global community witnesses Ukraine's fair responses to Russian provocations, as Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for Russia to cease hostilities.
Ukraine has proven that Moscow's air defenses will not stop it
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, right now the whole world can see Ukraine's completely fair responses to Russia's protracted war and the enemy's attacks on peaceful cities and communities.
Against this background, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and missiles continue their work.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the SBU and all the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the consistent accuracy of their strikes.
According to the latest data, Ukrainian UAVs attacked: the Moscow Oil Refinery, the Solnechnogorskaya oil depot, Sheremetyevo Airport, and several microelectronics production enterprises.
The exact list of enemy targets hit is currently being updated.
A video was also published online showing an FP-2 attacking targets in temporarily occupied Crimea with air-to-air missiles:
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