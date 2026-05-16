Right now, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to open a “second front” against Ukraine and drag Belarus into the Russian war. However, the main obstacle for him remains the illegitimate President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Points of attention
- Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba highlights Lukashenko's fear of fatal consequences for himself as a potential factor in his strategy to prevent Belarus from entering the conflict.
- The ongoing power struggle between Lukashenko and Putin underscores the complex dynamics of this geopolitical crisis and the risks involved for all parties.
Lukashenko is holding on for now, but it won't last forever
The Belarusian dictator is not too concerned about the fate of Ukraine, but simply knows that his army is no match for the Defense Forces.
Lukashenko has publicly warned many times that he is preparing his country for war — Kuleba believes that these are not empty words.
Despite this, the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus is still doing everything possible to avoid a direct clash with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
If this does happen, the Lukashenko regime will begin to collapse rapidly.
The main problem is that the probability of Belarus entering the war is really high right now.
According to the diplomat, only Lukashenko's fear of fatal consequences for himself can force him to "loop" and fool Putin even more skillfully.
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