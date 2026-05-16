"Resisting with all his might." Lukashenko prevents Putin from opening a second front against Ukraine
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Politics
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"Resisting with all his might." Lukashenko prevents Putin from opening a second front against Ukraine

Lukashenko is holding on for now, but it won't last forever
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Right now, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to open a “second front” against Ukraine and drag Belarus into the Russian war. However, the main obstacle for him remains the illegitimate President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Points of attention

  • Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba highlights Lukashenko's fear of fatal consequences for himself as a potential factor in his strategy to prevent Belarus from entering the conflict.
  • The ongoing power struggle between Lukashenko and Putin underscores the complex dynamics of this geopolitical crisis and the risks involved for all parties.

Lukashenko is holding on for now, but it won't last forever

The Belarusian dictator is not too concerned about the fate of Ukraine, but simply knows that his army is no match for the Defense Forces.

Lukashenko has publicly warned many times that he is preparing his country for war — Kuleba believes that these are not empty words.

Despite this, the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus is still doing everything possible to avoid a direct clash with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If this does happen, the Lukashenko regime will begin to collapse rapidly.

Lukashenko is in the grip of Russian agents, he is under the control of the FSB, his Ministry of Defense is run by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. There is an imitation of sovereignty. He is simply resisting with all his might and, I think, is directly telling Putin: "You don't want me to fall apart," explains Dmytro Kuleba.

The main problem is that the probability of Belarus entering the war is really high right now.

According to the diplomat, only Lukashenko's fear of fatal consequences for himself can force him to "loop" and fool Putin even more skillfully.

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