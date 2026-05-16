Right now, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to open a “second front” against Ukraine and drag Belarus into the Russian war. However, the main obstacle for him remains the illegitimate President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This was stated by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Lukashenko is holding on for now, but it won't last forever

The Belarusian dictator is not too concerned about the fate of Ukraine, but simply knows that his army is no match for the Defense Forces.

Lukashenko has publicly warned many times that he is preparing his country for war — Kuleba believes that these are not empty words.

Despite this, the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus is still doing everything possible to avoid a direct clash with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If this does happen, the Lukashenko regime will begin to collapse rapidly.

Lukashenko is in the grip of Russian agents, he is under the control of the FSB, his Ministry of Defense is run by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. There is an imitation of sovereignty. He is simply resisting with all his might and, I think, is directly telling Putin: "You don't want me to fall apart," explains Dmytro Kuleba. Share

The main problem is that the probability of Belarus entering the war is really high right now.