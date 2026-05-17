"Over 3,170 strike drones." Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week
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Ukraine
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"Over 3,170 strike drones." Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky confirmed that Russian terror is only intensifying
Читати українською

On May 17, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that over the past week, Russian invaders launched over 3,170 strike drones and over 1,300 KABs over Ukraine. Also, 74 missiles of various types were fired at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, and it is important to understand that most of them are ballistic.

Points of attention

  • The President called for self-sufficiency in defense to protect Ukraine and other European countries from Russian air terror.
  • The intensification of enemy attacks underscores the critical need for joint efforts in Europe to defend against ballistic threats and safeguard civilian lives.

Zelensky confirmed that Russian terror is only intensifying

This week, the Russians launched over 3,170 strike drones, more than 1,300 KABs, and 74 missiles of various types, most of them ballistic, into Ukraine. There were many hits on residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, 52 people died as a result of the shelling during the week. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 346 people were injured, 22 of them children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Amid the intensification of enemy terror, the head of state once again reminded the allies that Ukrainians need more protection, and the Defense Forces need more air defense systems and missiles for them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the PURL program and additional contributions to anti-ballistic missiles play a key role.

And it is no less important to work in Europe on joint defense against ballistics. We must be self-sufficient in defense so that Russian air terror cannot threaten either Ukraine or any other country on the continent. I am grateful to all partners who support our defense with concrete actions, — emphasized Zelensky.

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