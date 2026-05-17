"Over 3,170 strike drones." Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week

On May 17, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that over the past week, Russian invaders launched over 3,170 strike drones and over 1,300 KABs over Ukraine. Also, 74 missiles of various types were fired at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, and it is important to understand that most of them are ballistic.
Points of attention
- The President called for self-sufficiency in defense to protect Ukraine and other European countries from Russian air terror.
- The intensification of enemy attacks underscores the critical need for joint efforts in Europe to defend against ballistic threats and safeguard civilian lives.
Zelensky confirmed that Russian terror is only intensifying
Amid the intensification of enemy terror, the head of state once again reminded the allies that Ukrainians need more protection, and the Defense Forces need more air defense systems and missiles for them.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the PURL program and additional contributions to anti-ballistic missiles play a key role.
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