"Over 3,170 strike drones." Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week

On May 17, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that over the past week, Russian invaders launched over 3,170 strike drones and over 1,300 KABs over Ukraine. Also, 74 missiles of various types were fired at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, and it is important to understand that most of them are ballistic.

Zelensky confirmed that Russian terror is only intensifying

This week, the Russians launched over 3,170 strike drones, more than 1,300 KABs, and 74 missiles of various types, most of them ballistic, into Ukraine. There were many hits on residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, 52 people died as a result of the shelling during the week. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 346 people were injured, 22 of them children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Amid the intensification of enemy terror, the head of state once again reminded the allies that Ukrainians need more protection, and the Defense Forces need more air defense systems and missiles for them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the PURL program and additional contributions to anti-ballistic missiles play a key role.