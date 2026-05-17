Sandu explained Putin's decision on Russian citizenship for residents of Transnistria
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Politics
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Sandu explained Putin's decision on Russian citizenship for residents of Transnistria

Putin wants to drag the residents of Transnistria into a war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convinced that the decree of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the simplified granting of Russian citizenship to residents of unrecognized Transnistria was adopted in order to mobilize residents of the Moldovan region for war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Sandu sees Putin's decree as a threat to Moldova, signaling Russia's opposition to efforts aimed at re-integrating Transnistria.
  • Sandu emphasizes that Putin's attempts to block Moldova's EU entry would be futile if he did not want it to happen.

Putin wants to drag the residents of Transnistria into a war against Ukraine

On May 16, it became officially known that the Russian dictator had approved a decree on the simplified granting of Russian citizenship to residents of unrecognized Transnistria.

Immediately after this decision was made, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky gave instructions to contact Moldova.

The country's President Maia Sandu has already made a public statement on this matter:

Presumably, they (Russia — Ed.) need more people to send them to war in Ukraine.

In her opinion, this is one of Russia's tactics aimed at threatening Moldova in connection with its efforts to re-integrate Transnistria.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, most residents of this region have accepted Moldovan citizenship, as they believed that with citizenship of the Republic of Moldova they would be safer than with Russian citizenship.

Maya Sandu

Maya Sandu

President of Moldova

According to her, if Putin didn't want to, he wouldn't be able to block Moldova's entry into the EU.

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