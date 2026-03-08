Sandu calls on the world to focus on Ukraine

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu called on the international community to focus on Ukraine immediately after Russia's latest massive attack. Her statement came amid the rapidly escalating war in the Middle East, which has the world's attention focused on it.

Sandu asks the world not to forget about Ukraine

The leader of Moldova once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure are war crimes.

According to Maia Sandu, her country unreservedly condemns this unprovoked terror.

The international community must remain focused on Ukraine. Now is not the time to hesitate. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

As mentioned earlier, during the night of March 6-7, the Russian army carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine.

First, Russian drones attacked Sumy, where residential and non-residential buildings were hit.

In addition, Chuguev in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack, where a drone hit a private house and wounded two people.