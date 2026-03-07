Kharkiv reports 11 dead in Russian strike

As of 2:30 p.m. on March 7, the death toll from a Russian ballistic missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv has risen to eleven.
Situation in Kharkiv — the death toll continues to rise
The latest details were announced by the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov.
According to him, at around 12:19, the eighth body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of a house.
At 1:41 p.m., the mayor confirmed that the body of the ninth victim had been recovered from the rubble.
At around 2:00 p.m., the tenth deceased was discovered, and a little later, the eleventh.
The mayor also added that search and rescue operations at the site of the residential building attack are ongoing. At least 15 victims are known to have been injured.
According to the latest data, among the 8 dead are 2 children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
As Oleg Sinegubov noted, a total of 14 people could be under the rubble.
