Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 8 people

As of 12:31 on March 7, 8 civilians in Kharkiv were reported dead as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on a local high-rise building.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — latest details

Fragments of the body of the eighth deceased have been discovered under the rubble of a collapsed five-story residential building in Kharkiv. Search operations are ongoing. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

According to him, according to the latest data, 15 people were injured.

In total, four victims were hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy.

Sinegubov officially confirmed that the minor suffered significant injuries and is in extremely serious condition in intensive care.

A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured. He was diagnosed with bruises and is in satisfactory condition.

It is also worth noting that among the 8 dead are 2 children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

As Oleg Sinegubov noted, a total of 14 people could be under the rubble.

Units of the State Emergency Service are still working at the scene of the attack and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.