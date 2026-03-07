Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 8 people

As of 12:31 on March 7, 8 civilians in Kharkiv were reported dead as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on a local high-rise building.
Points of attention
- A school and multiple residential buildings were severely damaged in the Kyiv district, highlighting the extensive impact of the Russian attack.
- Oleg Sinegubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast, confirmed the casualties and detailed the extent of injuries caused by the Russian missile strike.
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — latest details
According to him, according to the latest data, 15 people were injured.
In total, four victims were hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy.
Sinegubov officially confirmed that the minor suffered significant injuries and is in extremely serious condition in intensive care.
A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured. He was diagnosed with bruises and is in satisfactory condition.
It is also worth noting that among the 8 dead are 2 children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
As Oleg Sinegubov noted, a total of 14 people could be under the rubble.
Units of the State Emergency Service are still working at the scene of the attack and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-