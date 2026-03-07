Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 8 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 8 people

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — latest details
Читати українською

As of 12:31 on March 7, 8 civilians in Kharkiv were reported dead as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on a local high-rise building.

Points of attention

  • A school and multiple residential buildings were severely damaged in the Kyiv district, highlighting the extensive impact of the Russian attack.
  • Oleg Sinegubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast, confirmed the casualties and detailed the extent of injuries caused by the Russian missile strike.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — latest details

Fragments of the body of the eighth deceased have been discovered under the rubble of a collapsed five-story residential building in Kharkiv. Search operations are ongoing.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

According to him, according to the latest data, 15 people were injured.

In total, four victims were hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy.

Sinegubov officially confirmed that the minor suffered significant injuries and is in extremely serious condition in intensive care.

A 6-year-old boy from the same family was also injured. He was diagnosed with bruises and is in satisfactory condition.

It is also worth noting that among the 8 dead are 2 children: a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

As Oleg Sinegubov noted, a total of 14 people could be under the rubble.

Units of the State Emergency Service are still working at the scene of the attack and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

In the Kyiv district, 19 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of rocket fire: 835 windows and 214 balconies were broken in the apartments. A school was severely damaged, and a number of shopping pavilions were destroyed, Sinegubov added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Chugunivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers
a tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 3 children and a man in the Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's attacks on the Kharkiv region - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?