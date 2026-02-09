Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Chugunivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers

The Ukrainian Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv Region, of Russian invaders, captured some of the occupiers, and raised the national flag.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully cleared Chugunivka in the Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers, securing the area and capturing some of the enemies.
- Despite difficult weather conditions, the Defense Forces effectively detected and neutralized the enemy group infiltrating the combat formations in Chugunivka.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control of Chuhunivka
The 16th Army Corps announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.
After that, the specialized rifle company "Shkval" conducted a sweep of the settlement.
Some of the invaders who laid down their weapons were taken prisoner. The National Flag of Ukraine has been raised in Chuhunivka — the settlement is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
