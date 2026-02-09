Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Chugunivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers

The Ukrainian Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv Region, of Russian invaders, captured some of the occupiers, and raised the national flag.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control of Chuhunivka

The 16th Army Corps announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted to covertly infiltrate the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chugunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance drones timely detected the enemy group. Share

After that, the specialized rifle company "Shkval" conducted a sweep of the settlement.

Some of the invaders who laid down their weapons were taken prisoner. The National Flag of Ukraine has been raised in Chuhunivka — the settlement is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.