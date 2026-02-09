Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Chugunivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces clear Chugunivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers

a tank
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv Region, of Russian invaders, captured some of the occupiers, and raised the national flag.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully cleared Chugunivka in the Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers, securing the area and capturing some of the enemies.
  • Despite difficult weather conditions, the Defense Forces effectively detected and neutralized the enemy group infiltrating the combat formations in Chugunivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained control of Chuhunivka

The 16th Army Corps announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted to covertly infiltrate the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chugunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance drones timely detected the enemy group.

After that, the specialized rifle company "Shkval" conducted a sweep of the settlement.

Some of the invaders who laid down their weapons were taken prisoner. The National Flag of Ukraine has been raised in Chuhunivka — the settlement is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian paratroopers liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Donetsk region — video
AFU Air Assault Troops
What is known about the new successes of the DShV
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU liberated the village of Tykhye in the Dnipropetrovsk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated most of Kupyansk
The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?