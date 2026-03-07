Ukraine launched ATACMS and SCALP strikes on Russian troops in the DAP area — video

On March 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit an important Russian army facility with ATACMS and SCALP missiles in the area of the Donetsk Airport (DAP).

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — first details

On March 7, ATACMS and SCALP missiles hit a storage, preparation, and launch site for enemy Shahed attack UAVs.

This successful operation was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Ground Forces together with the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack resulted in a large-scale fire, as well as a secondary detonation.

Moreover, in order to reduce the enemy's combat potential, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a number of other powerful attacks.

In particular, the control point of the occupier's UAV in the Dibrova area (TOT of the Luhansk region) was hit, as well as a command and observation post in the Kruglyakivka area (TOT of the Kharkiv region). In addition, the Defense Forces struck enemy artillery at firing positions: in the areas of Tavilzhanka (TOT of the Kharkiv region), Voskresenka and Novopavlivka (TOT of the Donetsk region). Share

Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Novohrygorivka, Zaliznychny (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (TOT of the Donetsk region), and Sopych in the Sumy region.