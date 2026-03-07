On March 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit an important Russian army facility with ATACMS and SCALP missiles in the area of the Donetsk Airport (DAP).
Points of attention
- In addition to the missile strikes, Ukrainian forces conducted powerful attacks on enemy UAV control points, command posts, and artillery firing positions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed multiple defeats of enemy concentration areas across different regions, signaling continued successes in the conflict.
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — first details
On March 7, ATACMS and SCALP missiles hit a storage, preparation, and launch site for enemy Shahed attack UAVs.
This successful operation was carried out by units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Ground Forces together with the aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The attack resulted in a large-scale fire, as well as a secondary detonation.
Moreover, in order to reduce the enemy's combat potential, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a number of other powerful attacks.
Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Novohrygorivka, Zaliznychny (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region), Torske (TOT of the Donetsk region), and Sopych in the Sumy region.
