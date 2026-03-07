Units of the DIU and SOU repelled the attack of the Russian army on Zaporizhia — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Units of the DIU and SOU repelled the attack of the Russian army on Zaporizhia — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The new offensive of the Russian army on Zaporizhia turned out to be a failure
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that their units, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were able to stop the enemy's offensive on Zaporizhia in their zone of responsibility.

Points of attention

  • Coordinated actions of various special operations units contributed to the successful defense and protection of the regional center.
  • Drones and artillery strikes were strategically deployed to limit the logistical capabilities of the Russian army, forcing them to abandon assault operations.

The new offensive of the Russian army on Zaporizhia turned out to be a failure

For the past 3 months, soldiers of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have been firmly holding the defense in the Zaporizhia direction.

The main goal of military intelligence on this section of the front is to thwart the enemy's offensive plans, as well as prevent its advance towards the regional center.

During active operations, the GUR special forces managed to neutralize more than 300 Russian invaders, killed and wounded. Moreover, they managed to capture 39 Russian soldiers.

With precise strikes from drones and artillery, military intelligence is systematically limiting the logistical capabilities of the Muscovites — due to a lack of support, the occupiers are increasingly abandoning assault operations in the direction.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the special forces of the GUR and SOU, it was possible to successfully stabilize the defense on the lines favorable to the Ukrainian defenders, as well as to protect Zaporizhia.

The operation is being carried out by the units of Chimera, RDK, Bratstvo, Aratta, Siberian Battalion, Stugna, First Line, 1514, Paragon, BDK, Guardians of Darkness, Raven group, Art Division and the 6th special operations detachment, which are part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Special unit of DIU "Artan" is advancing in the Zaporizhia direction
"Artan" successfully recaptures Ukrainian territories from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU “ghosts” hit a helicopter, patrol ship and tugboat of Russians in Crimea — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
"Ghosts" showed how they destroyed Russian targets in Crimea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?