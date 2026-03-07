Units of the DIU and SOU repelled the attack of the Russian army on Zaporizhia — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that their units, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were able to stop the enemy's offensive on Zaporizhia in their zone of responsibility.

The new offensive of the Russian army on Zaporizhia turned out to be a failure

For the past 3 months, soldiers of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have been firmly holding the defense in the Zaporizhia direction.

The main goal of military intelligence on this section of the front is to thwart the enemy's offensive plans, as well as prevent its advance towards the regional center.

During active operations, the GUR special forces managed to neutralize more than 300 Russian invaders, killed and wounded. Moreover, they managed to capture 39 Russian soldiers.

With precise strikes from drones and artillery, military intelligence is systematically limiting the logistical capabilities of the Muscovites — due to a lack of support, the occupiers are increasingly abandoning assault operations in the direction. Share

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the special forces of the GUR and SOU, it was possible to successfully stabilize the defense on the lines favorable to the Ukrainian defenders, as well as to protect Zaporizhia.