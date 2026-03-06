DIU “ghosts” hit a helicopter, patrol ship and tugboat of Russians in Crimea — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on the results of the “hunts” of the “Ghost” special unit for Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Successful operations were carried out during February 2026.

Points of attention

  • The scouts struck an enemy ship of project 16640.
  • The Russians also failed to save their Ka-27 helicopter.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, just last month, the masters of the DIU special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" carried out a series of successful hits on ships, boats, and aircraft of the Russian army.

What is important to understand is that all of these successful operations were implemented in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This time, the following were hit by the powerful blows of the DIU “Ghosts”:

  • Project 22460 patrol ship "Okhotnik";

  • radar station from the S-400 complex;

  • UAV “Forpost”;

  • sea tugboat of project 1496M1;

  • Project 16640 ship;

  • landing craft 02510 “BK-16”;

  • Ka-27 helicopter.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officers showed exactly how their recent operations took place. This can be seen in a new video from the GUR:

The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

