Defense forces destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense forces destroyed 2 command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 17, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked two control points, five personnel concentration areas, seven artillery systems, three unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and one other important enemy facility.

Points of attention

  • The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1544, and recent events underscore the intensity and scale of the conflict.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to monitor and engage with the evolving situation on the front lines, showcasing the resilience and strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian troops.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 17, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/17/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,348,790 (+1,170) people;

  • tanks — 11,938 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,578 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 42,215 (+82) units;

  • MLRS — 1,790 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,384 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 436 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,410 (+13) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 295,454 (+2,131) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,628 (+2) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 97,118 (+325) units;

  • special equipment — 4,196 (+5) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 95 air strikes and dropped 300 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,645 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,305 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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