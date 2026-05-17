On May 16-17, Ukraine launched its largest attack on military targets in Moscow and the region since the start of the full-scale war. The commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, publicly warned residents of the Russian capital that this was just the beginning — the beginning of the end for their city.

Moscow waited for a large-scale “bavovna”

Moscow never sleeps from now on. Version 17.05, the odds are even: the one-way pass to a quiet life in Patriki and the surrounding area has been canceled. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Photo: HUNGARY

What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, Ukraine has been carrying out the largest attack on Moscow and the region since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Drones attacked: the Moscow Oil Refinery, the Solnechnogorskaya oil depot, Sheremetyevo Airport, and several microelectronics manufacturing enterprises.

The entire list of hit targets is currently being finalized.

Eustace to Alex Grigorovich: it is important how to enter the right conversation, but even more important is the art of exiting it. Lukashescu, look at the prospects, — added Magyar, referring to the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Share

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on the morning of May 17 that its air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 556 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of: Belgorod, Kaluga, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Voronezh, Tula, Smolensk, Pskov, Lipetsk, Tver, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, Moscow region, Crimea, and over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

What is important to understand is that the number of Ukrainian drones that attacked the Russian Federation may be many times higher.