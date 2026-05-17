The Czech Republic has named an "easy target" for Putin among NATO countries

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may indeed decide to invade one of the NATO countries. It is likely that Bulgaria is at risk, which the Kremlin may consider an “easy target” for Russia. This assumption was voiced by Tomas Pojar, a former national security adviser to the Czech government.

Bulgaria could become Putin's next victim

According to Poyar, it's no secret that the Russian dictator may target the Baltic countries.

The thing is, they have a certain geographical vulnerability and are relatively small states. Despite this, they are already quite well prepared for even the worst-case scenarios.

"Perhaps it is worth considering whether such a test could take place in a completely different place. For example, the Black Sea region might be even more interesting from this point of view," the politician expressed his opinion. Share

In his opinion, other countries may be perceived by Putin as an easy target, for example, Bulgaria.

What is important to understand is that this country, despite being a member of NATO, does not spend as much money on defense as the Baltic countries do.