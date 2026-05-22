NATO members to discuss Trump's 'disappointment'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that during the summit in Ankara they intend to discuss US President Donald Trump's "disappointment" with NATO's actions.

Trump is still furious about NATO's position

The head of the US State Department made it clear that the planned summit in Ankara will be "one of the most important leaders' summits in NATO history."

According to Marco Rubio, the bloc's leaders will be forced to respond to Donald Trump's "disappointment" with the Alliance's response to American operations in the war against Iran.

This issue will have to be addressed, but it will not be resolved or addressed today. This is something for leaders to discuss. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

Against this background, the head of American diplomacy drew attention to Donald Trump's words regarding the deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland.

As Rubio noted, the US is not abandoning its global obligations that it must fulfill regarding the deployment of American forces.