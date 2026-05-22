NATO members to discuss Trump's 'disappointment'
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Politics
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NATO members to discuss Trump's 'disappointment'

Trump is still furious about NATO's position
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that during the summit in Ankara they intend to discuss US President Donald Trump's "disappointment" with NATO's actions.

Points of attention

  • Focus on US global obligations and deployment of troops, particularly the planned deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland.
  • NATO leaders to engage in discussions on the future of the Alliance and address challenges and concerns raised by President Trump.

Trump is still furious about NATO's position

The head of the US State Department made it clear that the planned summit in Ankara will be "one of the most important leaders' summits in NATO history."

According to Marco Rubio, the bloc's leaders will be forced to respond to Donald Trump's "disappointment" with the Alliance's response to American operations in the war against Iran.

This issue will have to be addressed, but it will not be resolved or addressed today. This is something for leaders to discuss.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

Against this background, the head of American diplomacy drew attention to Donald Trump's words regarding the deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland.

As Rubio noted, the US is not abandoning its global obligations that it must fulfill regarding the deployment of American forces.

"It constantly requires us to review where we deploy troops. It's not a punishment, it's just something that's ongoing, and it's existed before," the diplomat added.

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