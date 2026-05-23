Russian occupiers killed 4 civilians in Kherson and Kharkiv regions
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers killed 4 civilians in Kherson and Kharkiv regions

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Kharkiv regions
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. For example, in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, enemy strikes claimed the lives of 4 civilians. Moreover, 25 more people were injured.

Points of attention

  • In the Kharkiv region, three civilians lost their lives and five more were injured, with the Russians also targeting the Nemyshlyansky and Kyivsky districts with drones.
  • The attacks in Ukraine by the Russian army continue to take a heavy toll on the civilian population, leading to loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Kharkiv regions

According to the latest data, one person was killed and 20 others were injured in an enemy attack in the Kherson region.

Local authorities officially confirmed that Russian soldiers again struck social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, they damaged 8 private houses.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian invaders damaged a church and private cars.

Over the past 24 hours, enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region have claimed the lives of three civilians and injured five more.

According to the latest data, a 66-year-old man was injured in Zolochiv; a 52-year-old woman was injured in the village of Pisky-Radkivski; a 46-year-old man died in the village of Kivsharivka; a 78-year-old man was injured in the village of Petrivka; a 53-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction in Bogodukhiv; and a 41-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man died in Horokhovatka, Borivska community, and a 42-year-old woman was injured.

It is also indicated that the Russians attacked the Nemyshlyansky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv with drones.

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