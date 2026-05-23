Watch: SBU struck a Russian military enterprise 1,700 km from the border

On May 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed another successful deep strike carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. This time, the Russian Metafrax Chemicals was hit.
Points of attention
- The operation resulted in the halt of production at the Russian enterprise, impacting the supply chain of multiple Russian military industries.
- Zelensky's acknowledgment of the significance of this operation underscores the strategic implications of Ukraine's actions in disrupting hostile military activities.
The SBU conducted a new successful operation
The President of Ukraine expressed public gratitude to all special services employees who were involved in organizing and implementing this plan.
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that we are talking about a Russian enterprise called Metafrax Chemicals.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a truly important component of the hostile chemical industry.
In addition, it is emphasized that the enterprise's products supply dozens of other Russian military industries.
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