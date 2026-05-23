Watch: SBU struck a Russian military enterprise 1,700 km from the border

On May 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed another successful deep strike carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. This time, the Russian Metafrax Chemicals was hit.

The SBU conducted a new successful operation

The President of Ukraine expressed public gratitude to all special services employees who were involved in organizing and implementing this plan.

I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for the destruction of one of the important Russian military enterprises. The distance from our border is 1,700 kilometers, this is the Perm Territory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that we are talking about a Russian enterprise called Metafrax Chemicals.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a truly important component of the hostile chemical industry.

In addition, it is emphasized that the enterprise's products supply dozens of other Russian military industries.