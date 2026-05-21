SSU struck FSB headquarters and Pantsyr air defense system in Kherson region — Zelenskyy
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SSU struck FSB headquarters and Pantsyr air defense system in Kherson region — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
bavovna
Читати українською

In the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the FSB headquarters and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system were hit.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy announced the successful strike on the FSB headquarters and Pantsyr air defense system in the Kherson region, demonstrating Ukraine's response to threats to its security.
  • The operation led to significant losses for the Russian forces, with around a hundred occupiers killed and wounded, showcasing the effective actions of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A'.

Zelenskyy confirmed the defeat of the FSB headquarters in the Kherson region

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

There are good results from the soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU. The headquarters of the Russian EFEsbeshniks was hit and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft complex was destroyed in our temporarily occupied territory. Thanks to this operation alone, Russian losses are about a hundred occupiers killed and wounded.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He stressed that the Russians must feel that they must end this war of theirs. The President also assured that Ukrainian medium- and long-range sanctions will continue to work.

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