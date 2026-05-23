Hungarian leader Magyar finds cheap alternative to Russian gas

As journalists have learned, the team of the new Prime Minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, is analyzing the possibility of concluding an agreement with the Romanian companies OMV Petrom and Romgaz on the supply of gas from the Romanian Neptun Deep field. It is important to understand that they intend to start production there next year.

Hungary may refuse Russian gas

According to insiders, the Hungarian state-owned energy company MVM has already been able to negotiate the price of "blue fuel" from a new field for Hungary.

It is worth noting that Romanian gas will not be more expensive for Hungary than Russian gas.

As of today, the parties are trying to reach an agreement on the schedule and volumes of supplies.

Preliminary calculations indicate that at the initial stage, Hungary will be able to import up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas from the Romanian gas field.

What is important to understand is that supplies of "blue fuel" from Romania could replace 20%-25% of Russian gas imports.

According to one insider, this would be the most ambitious step towards obtaining gas from outside Russia at a truly favorable price.