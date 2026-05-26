Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 122 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 122 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 25-26, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 122 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the Russian assault.
  • Despite initial success in shooting down enemy UAVs, new groups of drones have entered Ukrainian airspace, urging continued vigilance and adherence to safety measures.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 25.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed the hits of 9 strike UAVs and missiles at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments of UAVs) at 3 locations.

The attack continues, new groups of enemy UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is preparing a new information campaign to destabilize Ukraine — FISU
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the Russian people, war is coming, war at home — the head of Estonian intelligence
Putin no longer has any trump cards in the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sweden is actively seeking Ukraine's accession to NATO
Sweden has voiced its position on Ukraine's accession to NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?