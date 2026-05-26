Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 122 drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 25-26, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 122 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 25.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed the hits of 9 strike UAVs and missiles at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments of UAVs) at 3 locations.

The attack continues, new groups of enemy UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace.