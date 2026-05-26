Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 122 drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of May 25-26, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 122 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the Russian assault.
- Despite initial success in shooting down enemy UAVs, new groups of drones have entered Ukrainian airspace, urging continued vigilance and adherence to safety measures.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 25.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed the hits of 9 strike UAVs and missiles at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments of UAVs) at 3 locations.
The attack continues, new groups of enemy UAVs have entered Ukrainian airspace.
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