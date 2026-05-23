Sweden is actively seeking Ukraine's accession to NATO

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jonsson made it clear that his country's authorities want to see Ukraine as a full member of NATO, because with its unique wartime innovations and defense-industrial potential, it is an extremely valuable and powerful security asset for all of Europe.

Sweden has voiced its position on Ukraine's accession to NATO

According to Jonsson, Ukraine should have the opportunity to join NATO.

The Minister of Defense is convinced that the battle-hardened Defense Forces and the powerful Ukrainian defense industry will truly strengthen the bloc.

All European countries should have the right to join NATO if they meet the requirements. No one should have the right to veto this. This is our position. Paul Jonson Minister of Defense of Sweden

Despite this, the head of the defense department does not hide the fact that there is no consensus among the allies on this issue.

According to Jonsson, he sees Ukraine as a future security asset for Europe.

The Minister of Defense drew attention to the fact that the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian innovations in wartime, and defense industrial potential are the main reasons for Ukraine's full accession to the Alliance.