Putin gave Trump a warning about increased attacks on Kyiv

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, through the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, conveyed a warning to US President Donald Trump that he would intensify strikes on the capital of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite the lack of a confirmed timetable for peace negotiations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscores America's readiness to engage in constructive efforts to end the conflict.
- The diplomatic discourse surrounding the warning highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the need for collaborative efforts to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin is again trying to intimidate Ukraine and the world
The head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, spoke about the call from Sergei Lavrov.
According to the latter, the focus of their attention was the Kremlin's official appeal to employees of foreign diplomatic missions.
As is known, Moscow called on them to leave Kyiv on the eve of increased Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
Rubio also added that Putin's team sent this warning to all embassies, not just the US, but the Russian Foreign Minister decided to tell him about it personally.
In addition, the American diplomat made it clear that as of today there is no set timetable for peace negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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