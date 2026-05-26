Putin gave Trump a warning about increased attacks on Kyiv

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, through the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, conveyed a warning to US President Donald Trump that he would intensify strikes on the capital of Ukraine.

Putin is again trying to intimidate Ukraine and the world

The head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, spoke about the call from Sergei Lavrov.

According to the latter, the focus of their attention was the Kremlin's official appeal to employees of foreign diplomatic missions.

As is known, Moscow called on them to leave Kyiv on the eve of increased Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Rubio also added that Putin's team sent this warning to all embassies, not just the US, but the Russian Foreign Minister decided to tell him about it personally.

Putin wanted him to ask me to deliver the message directly to the president (Trump, — ed.), which I did. But, obviously, we already saw the message, which was sent to all diplomatic institutions. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

In addition, the American diplomat made it clear that as of today there is no set timetable for peace negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.