Ukraine is ready for a new stage of relations with Georgia
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Politics
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Ukraine is ready for a new stage of relations with Georgia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly congratulated the Georgian people on Independence Day, and also announced Ukraine's readiness for mutually beneficial relations with Georgia.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between President Zelensky and Prime Minister Kobakhidze signifies a new chapter in Ukraine-Georgia relations within the European Political Community summit.
  • The shared values of freedom and dignity between Ukraine and Georgia lay the foundation for enhanced cooperation and understanding between the nations.

Ukraine is committed to mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia

I congratulate Georgia and the Georgian people on their Independence Day. Our nations share long-standing ties and a shared understanding of the value of freedom and dignity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state wished Georgia peace, unity, strength, and prosperity.

We are counting on mutually beneficial relations, and Ukraine is ready to move in this direction, the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on May 4, 2026, within the framework of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, the first meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze took place.

According to the latter, despite all possible difficulties, there is a "very long history of friendship" between official Kyiv and Tbilisi.

Irakli Kobakhidze made it clear that his country is determined to do everything possible to normalize relations both between states and between governments.

According to Zelensky, right now there is a window of opportunity to restart relations with Hungary and Georgia.

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