SBU detained a priest of the UOC (MP) who brought Iskander missiles to Odessa

Thanks to the efforts of the counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odessa, another agent of the Russian military intelligence GRU was detained. This is a priest recruited by the enemy from one of the churches of the local diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP). As it turned out, it was he who was involved in the correction of the double strike on Odessa in March 2024.

SBU continues to “hunt” for Russian agents in Ukraine

As the special services recalled, in 2024, Russian invaders attacked a recreation area in Odessa with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles — it was the detained cleric who provided the enemy with important coordinates.

The first missile hit residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the regional center.

What is important to understand is that the next strike occurred at the same location when emergency services arrived at the scene.

A little later, the Russian agent reported to the Russian GRU about the consequences of the air attack, and also “lay down”, hoping that he would not be found.

However, this did not help him. SBU officers established the priest's involvement in orchestrating the shelling of Odessa and detained him at his place of residence. Share

As part of the investigation, it became known that a priest of the UOC (MP) actively learned for the Russians the coordinates of the location of the air defense forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the recruited agent “leaked” data to the enemy about one of the electrical substations near Odessa, in particular regarding its protection system.