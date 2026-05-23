SSU and SBS showed the destruction of logistics and a base of the Russian army in Luhansk region

On May 23, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces joined forces to conduct a new successful operation against the Russian invaders. This time, loud explosions were heard in the Luhansk region's TOT.

The SBU and the SBS demonstrated the results of their work

To organize and conduct the new operation, employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions were involved, together with servicemen of the 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Their powerful strikes hit the Russian train and fuel tanks, as well as the field depots of the BC, repair bases, and telecommunications infrastructure facilities of the Russian army.

SBU employees established the exact coordinates of the targets, after which their colleagues from the SBS carried out high-precision strikes with FirePoint-2 drones on the occupiers' facilities in temporarily occupied Luhansk, Kadiivka, Bilokurakyn, as well as in the Seversko-Donetsk and Svatyiv districts of the region. Share

Thanks to the joint efforts of the SBU and the SBS, it was possible to successfully eliminate:

deployment point of personnel of the Russian army;

a repair base where enemy UAVs were serviced;

the occupation "police" building;

a considerable amount of enemy equipment and fuel supplies.

As part of this operation, more than 80 Russian invaders were killed and wounded.