NATO's first reaction to the downing of a Russian drone in Romania has emerged

On the morning of May 29, NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart officially stated that the Alliance condemns the aggressor country Russia for hitting its UAV into a high-rise building in Romania.

NATO reacted with restraint to Russia's new provocation

Alliance spokeswoman Allison Hart made it clear that the bloc's members condemn Russia for shooting down a drone into a high-rise building in Romania.

She also added that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in contact with Bucharest and is learning all the details of this incident.

NATO will continue to strengthen defenses against all threats, including drones, Allison Hart emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that the Alliance has not yet taken any concrete decisions to hold Russia accountable for its new crime on the territory of the bloc.

Photo: screenshot

On the night of May 29, a Russian drone crashed into a high-rise building in the Romanian border city of Galati.

The impact occurred in an apartment where people lived — a fire immediately broke out there.

Two victims are currently known: a woman received first-degree burns, and a 14-year-old boy experienced an acute stress reaction.

A little later, it became known that a Russian drone without an explosive load was found in northwestern Romania, in Maramures County.