Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 232 strike UAVs

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 28-29, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile, as well as 232 Shahed attack drones (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data suggests that Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down/suppressed 217 enemy drones of different types in multiple locations.
- The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace, prompting a call for safety and unity from Ukrainian defenders.
Russian attack on Ukraine on May 28-29 — air defense report
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda with TOT AR Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
A ballistic missile and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed objects (UAV fragments) at 7 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.
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