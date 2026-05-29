Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 232 strike UAVs
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 232 strike UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian attack on Ukraine on May 28-29 — air defense report
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 28-29, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile, as well as 232 Shahed attack drones (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

 

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data suggests that Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down/suppressed 217 enemy drones of different types in multiple locations.
  • The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace, prompting a call for safety and unity from Ukrainian defenders.

Russian attack on Ukraine on May 28-29 — air defense report

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda with TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 217 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed objects (UAV fragments) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

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