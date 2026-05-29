Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on a number of important Russian army facilities. This time, enemy control points, the ST-68 radar, ammunition depots, and MTZ were hit.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively pushing back against Russian aggression, with strategic operations aimed at forcing the Russian Federation to cease its armed attacks.
- Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to defend their country and deter further aggression from Russian invaders.
New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the successful destruction of the ST-68 air object detection radar station. This happened in Feodosia, in the territorial waters of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
What is important to understand is that the main task of this facility is to detect, track, and transmit the coordinates of air targets in the enemy's air defense system.
Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy UAV control points in the Kalynovoye and Novogrodivka areas of Donetsk region.
The Russian invaders were unable to protect their unit's command post in the Paraskoviyivka area of Donetsk region from the Ukrainian attack.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated the facility, and along with it, destroyed 18 Russian occupiers.
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