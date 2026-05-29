Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on a number of important Russian army facilities. This time, enemy control points, the ST-68 radar, ammunition depots, and MTZ were hit.

New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the successful destruction of the ST-68 air object detection radar station. This happened in Feodosia, in the territorial waters of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that the main task of this facility is to detect, track, and transmit the coordinates of air targets in the enemy's air defense system.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy UAV control points in the Kalynovoye and Novogrodivka areas of Donetsk region.

In addition, the occupiers' material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Mariupol, Novoselivka Druha, and Bugas, as well as an ammunition depot in the area of Hrabovoye in the Donetsk region, were hit. Share

The Russian invaders were unable to protect their unit's command post in the Paraskoviyivka area of Donetsk region from the Ukrainian attack.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated the facility, and along with it, destroyed 18 Russian occupiers.