The Armed Forces of Ukraine report the destruction of the Russian ST-68 radar, ammunition depots and MTZ
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine report the destruction of the Russian ST-68 radar, ammunition depots and MTZ

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what are the results?
Читати українською

Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful attacks on a number of important Russian army facilities. This time, enemy control points, the ST-68 radar, ammunition depots, and MTZ were hit.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively pushing back against Russian aggression, with strategic operations aimed at forcing the Russian Federation to cease its armed attacks.
  • Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to defend their country and deter further aggression from Russian invaders.

New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the successful destruction of the ST-68 air object detection radar station. This happened in Feodosia, in the territorial waters of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that the main task of this facility is to detect, track, and transmit the coordinates of air targets in the enemy's air defense system.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy UAV control points in the Kalynovoye and Novogrodivka areas of Donetsk region.

In addition, the occupiers' material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Mariupol, Novoselivka Druha, and Bugas, as well as an ammunition depot in the area of Hrabovoye in the Donetsk region, were hit.

The Russian invaders were unable to protect their unit's command post in the Paraskoviyivka area of Donetsk region from the Ukrainian attack.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated the facility, and along with it, destroyed 18 Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin plans to end the war with Ukraine by the end of 2026 — insiders
Putin's plans for Ukraine have changed dramatically
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone crashes into high-rise building in Romania, two people injured
Civilians injured in Russian attack in Romania
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Turkish ship — photo
Navy of the Armed Forces
Turkish ship hit by Russian attack — all the details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?