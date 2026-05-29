"They are playing with matches near tanks." Magyar showed the destruction of new targets of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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"They are playing with matches near tanks." Magyar showed the destruction of new targets of the Russian army

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS report on new results of their work
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that last night his soldiers managed to hit a number of important Russian targets, including radars, anti-aircraft missile systems, railway tanks, and enemy logistics.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing air defense drop and disruption of logistics by SBS fighters underlines the challenges faced by the Russian army in the conflict.
  • The detailed account of the destroyed targets and operations conducted by the Ukrainian forces provides valuable insight into the current state of the conflict and the success of their strategic maneuvers.

SBS report on new results of their work

It's not cozy in the operational depths of the wormhole. SAM and radar are burning, the logistics trucks are on a quest for survival, matches are being played with near the fuel tanks...

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

In addition, Magyar released a list of all enemy targets hit:

  • ST-68 radar with a radio transparent dome, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center

  • ZRGK "Pantsir-S1", n. p. Novofedorivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS

  • railway tanks with fuel and lubricants, Makiivka, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC

  • enemy logistics, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk regions (detachment "13" 414th SBS Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara", 20th SBS Brigade "K-2", SBS group of the Main Air Defense Forces "Phoenix" of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, 412th SBS Brigade "Nemesis")

  • MTZ warehouse, Mariupol city, Donetsk region, 412th Brigade of SBS "Nemesis"

  • BC warehouse, Rubizhne, Luhansk region, 1 SBS OC

  • mobile fire group, village of Khryaschuvate, Luhansk region, SBS group of the Phoenix UAS of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The radar and SAM are the 27th and 28th elements of the worm air defense destroyed by the SBS Birds during May 1-28. The air defense drop continues, logistics to the front is becoming more complicated, — emphasized the commander of the SBS of Ukraine.

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