The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, officially confirmed that last night his soldiers managed to hit a number of important Russian targets, including radars, anti-aircraft missile systems, railway tanks, and enemy logistics.
Points of attention
- The ongoing air defense drop and disruption of logistics by SBS fighters underlines the challenges faced by the Russian army in the conflict.
- The detailed account of the destroyed targets and operations conducted by the Ukrainian forces provides valuable insight into the current state of the conflict and the success of their strategic maneuvers.
SBS report on new results of their work
In addition, Magyar released a list of all enemy targets hit:
ST-68 radar with a radio transparent dome, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st SBS Center
ZRGK "Pantsir-S1", n. p. Novofedorivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1 OC SBS
railway tanks with fuel and lubricants, Makiivka, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC
enemy logistics, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk regions (detachment "13" 414th SBS Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara", 20th SBS Brigade "K-2", SBS group of the Main Air Defense Forces "Phoenix" of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, 412th SBS Brigade "Nemesis")
MTZ warehouse, Mariupol city, Donetsk region, 412th Brigade of SBS "Nemesis"
BC warehouse, Rubizhne, Luhansk region, 1 SBS OC
mobile fire group, village of Khryaschuvate, Luhansk region, SBS group of the Phoenix UAS of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
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