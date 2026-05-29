Romania explained why they could not shoot down the Russian drone

The Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that the reason why the Russian drone was not destroyed in the Romanian city of Galati was the lack of time and the restrictions under which the country's army is forced to operate.

Romania explains why it missed a Russian drone

Brigadier General Gheorghe Maxim shared important details.

According to him, it is primarily a matter of legal restriction.

As it turned out, Romania does not have the right to fire in a way that would affect the airspace of a neighboring country.

Moreover, to defeat an air target requires a certain amount of time, which involves detection, identification and defeat. The 4 minutes we had at our disposal were an extremely short time, — emphasized Gheorghe Maksym. Share

In light of recent events, he officially confirmed that Romania has air defense systems.

"What's important to understand is that they were designed and manufactured before 2023, when this drone war began."

According to Maksym, his country is constantly improving these systems.