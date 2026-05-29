Romania explained why they could not shoot down the Russian drone

The Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that the reason why the Russian drone was not destroyed in the Romanian city of Galati was the lack of time and the restrictions under which the country's army is forced to operate.
Points of attention
- Romania acknowledges the existence of air defense systems predating the drone warfare era and ongoing efforts to enhance these systems to address modern threats.
- The Ministry of Defense is actively pursuing legislative adjustments to better handle similar situations in the future and ensure enhanced defense capabilities for Romania.
Romania explains why it missed a Russian drone
Brigadier General Gheorghe Maxim shared important details.
According to him, it is primarily a matter of legal restriction.
As it turned out, Romania does not have the right to fire in a way that would affect the airspace of a neighboring country.
In light of recent events, he officially confirmed that Romania has air defense systems.
"What's important to understand is that they were designed and manufactured before 2023, when this drone war began."
According to Maksym, his country is constantly improving these systems.
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