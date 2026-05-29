The AFU destroyed another 2,100 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The AFU destroyed another 2,100 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU destroyed another 2,100 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 28, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to hit one enemy artillery system, as well as eliminate another 960 Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The report highlights the relentless attacks carried out by the Russian army, including missile strikes, air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and attacks on settlements and troops' positions.
  • Despite facing relentless aggression, the Defense Forces of Ukraine remain vigilant and resilient in their efforts to defend their nation and uphold their sovereignty.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 29, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/29/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,361,070 (+960) people,

  • tanks — 11,958 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,636 (+11) units,

  • artillery systems — 42,860 (+28) units,

  • MLRS — 1,808 (+2) units,

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,496 (+4) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 316,652 (+1,750) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 100,230 (+324) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 86 air strikes, and dropped 269 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 7,881 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,806 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 77 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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