The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has shown what the Crimea-Donetsk corridor of Russian insurgents currently looks like. It is there that operators of unmanned systems units of the DIU's active operations department are blocking enemy movement and actively destroying Russian equipment.
Points of attention
- Support from charitable projects like the Jaws Charity Fund and the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation are crucial in providing resources for the operations conducted by the GUR operators.
- Stay updated with the ongoing activities as Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to showcase their efforts in defending Ukraine against Russian insurgents and securing the region.
DIU blocks and destroys Russian logistics
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, sections of the highway between temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Melitopol, and Dzhankoy are under fire control of DIU operators.
In the new video, you can see evidence of the stricken Russian tankers, trucks, and trawler burning.
What is important to understand is that part of the Shark-M loitering ammunition and reconnaissance wings, which are used in the systematic process of destroying enemy logistics in the Zaporizhia direction, were provided to the crews of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR as part of the project of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation “Shchelepy”.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-