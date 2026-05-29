Watch: DIU covers the Crimea-Donetsk land corridor with fire
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Ukraine
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Watch: DIU covers the Crimea-Donetsk land corridor with fire

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU blocks and destroys Russian logistics
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has shown what the Crimea-Donetsk corridor of Russian insurgents currently looks like. It is there that operators of unmanned systems units of the DIU's active operations department are blocking enemy movement and actively destroying Russian equipment.

Points of attention

  • Support from charitable projects like the Jaws Charity Fund and the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation are crucial in providing resources for the operations conducted by the GUR operators.
  • Stay updated with the ongoing activities as Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to showcase their efforts in defending Ukraine against Russian insurgents and securing the region.

DIU blocks and destroys Russian logistics

The masters of the unmanned systems units of the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to block the Crimea-Donetsk land corridor and burn the equipment of the Russian invaders deep in the rear, the official statement says.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, sections of the highway between temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Melitopol, and Dzhankoy are under fire control of DIU operators.

In the new video, you can see evidence of the stricken Russian tankers, trucks, and trawler burning.

What is important to understand is that part of the Shark-M loitering ammunition and reconnaissance wings, which are used in the systematic process of destroying enemy logistics in the Zaporizhia direction, were provided to the crews of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR as part of the project of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation “Shchelepy”.

Thank you to all the citizens involved for your support! The fire show continues. More to come. Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

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