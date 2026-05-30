CNN has published an exclusive report on the combat work of the Deepstrikers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In it, the DIU fighters talk about the key secrets that help them destroy enemy forces in various corners of the aggressor country of Russia.

Successful DIU deep strikes — what is their secret?

Waves of hundreds of long-range Ukrainian drones striking military targets in Russia, reaching both Moscow and even Siberian latitudes, have become a serious threat to the Kremlin, the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement. Share

According to the DIU fighters, the time has come for the West to do everything possible to adopt the Ukrainian experience of waging a modern war.

This is what the CNN report tells about, which contains exclusive details of the combat work of the deep strike military intelligence unit.

What is important to understand is that the key elements to the success of deep strikes are the tactics of dispersing groups, as well as specialized software.

“Vector,” the commander of the DIU special unit, made a statement on this matter: