DIU revealed the main secret to the success of their deep strikes
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Ukraine
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DIU revealed the main secret to the success of their deep strikes

Successful DIU deep strikes — what is their secret?
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

CNN has published an exclusive report on the combat work of the Deepstrikers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In it, the DIU fighters talk about the key secrets that help them destroy enemy forces in various corners of the aggressor country of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The use of hundreds of long-range drones equipped with specialized software poses a significant threat to military targets in Russia, extending even to Moscow and Siberian latitudes.
  • The CNN report sheds light on the importance of adopting the Ukrainian experience in modern warfare, emphasizing the effectiveness of tactics and technology in deep strike operations.

Successful DIU deep strikes — what is their secret?

Waves of hundreds of long-range Ukrainian drones striking military targets in Russia, reaching both Moscow and even Siberian latitudes, have become a serious threat to the Kremlin, the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

According to the DIU fighters, the time has come for the West to do everything possible to adopt the Ukrainian experience of waging a modern war.

This is what the CNN report tells about, which contains exclusive details of the combat work of the deep strike military intelligence unit.

What is important to understand is that the key elements to the success of deep strikes are the tactics of dispersing groups, as well as specialized software.

“Vector,” the commander of the DIU special unit, made a statement on this matter:

We work in a disparate way. We don’t have a single control center — we use dozens of locations. In addition, the software allows us to work with thousands of UAVs.

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