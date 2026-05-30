CNN has published an exclusive report on the combat work of the Deepstrikers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In it, the DIU fighters talk about the key secrets that help them destroy enemy forces in various corners of the aggressor country of Russia.
Points of attention
- The use of hundreds of long-range drones equipped with specialized software poses a significant threat to military targets in Russia, extending even to Moscow and Siberian latitudes.
- The CNN report sheds light on the importance of adopting the Ukrainian experience in modern warfare, emphasizing the effectiveness of tactics and technology in deep strike operations.
Successful DIU deep strikes — what is their secret?
According to the DIU fighters, the time has come for the West to do everything possible to adopt the Ukrainian experience of waging a modern war.
This is what the CNN report tells about, which contains exclusive details of the combat work of the deep strike military intelligence unit.
What is important to understand is that the key elements to the success of deep strikes are the tactics of dispersing groups, as well as specialized software.
“Vector,” the commander of the DIU special unit, made a statement on this matter:
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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