Russia is deceptively recruiting mercenaries from Africa for the war against Ukraine — DIU

Nigerians continue to die in the war against Ukraine. How Russia is deceivingly recruiting mercenaries from Africa, the Main Intelligence Directorate told.

DIU published the story of another liquidated Russian mercenary from Nigeria

A one-way ticket — this is how promises of employment in Russia end for dozens and hundreds of Nigerian citizens.

Another Nigerian, Ayebusiwa Olabode Victor, recruited into the Russian occupation army, was liquidated in the Kharkiv region. His story is not an exception, but a consistent practice of Russian recruiters: promises of work, flight to Russia, documents taken away, a forced contract and the front.

The main thing in this story is the public lies of Russian government officials and the aggressor state's disregard for the demands of official Nigeria to stop recruiting its citizens for the criminal war.

How the Russian fraud scheme works, why citizens of African countries become its victims, and how many such mercenaries are involved — read on the slides.

GUR reminds: the only real opportunity to survive the criminal war against Ukraine for both foreign mercenaries in the Russian army and citizens of the aggressor state is voluntary surrender. This can be done within the framework of the "I Want to Live" project by writing to a secure chat bot in Telegram.