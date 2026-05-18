Watch: DIU showed exclusive footage of the Stepnohirsk cleanup
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Ukraine
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Watch: DIU showed exclusive footage of the Stepnohirsk cleanup

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Exclusive footage of the intensive combat work of the stormtroopers of the Artan special forces unit in Stepnohirsk on the Zaporizhia Front was provided by the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Exclusive footage released by DIU offers a glimpse into the intensive combat operations of the Artan special forces unit in Stepnohirsk.
  • The operation aimed at clearing Stepnohirsk, a critical strategic location, from Russian occupiers involved coordinated offensive actions by the DIU special forces.

Stepnohirsk under control: soldiers of the DIU special unit "Artan" continue to clear the city

During the operation, which took place in close coordination with adjacent units, military intelligence special forces conducted a series of active offensive actions to oust the Russian occupiers from the city and stabilize the situation in the settlement.

The equipment on which the GUR special forces groups were driving to storm the invaders' positions was attempted to be attacked by an enemy FPV "Zhdun", but was destroyed in cold blood.

As a result of fighting in difficult urban conditions, the Russian occupying forces were knocked out of fortified positions, and key locations in Stepnohirsk came under the control of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The assault was carried out in a coordinated manner, using aerial reconnaissance and pinpoint fire. Each house was checked for “surprises” and remnants of the occupant’s manpower. We do not rule out that the enemy will continue to attempt to enter the city again, but we are ready for this, said the commander of “Artan” Viktor Torkotyuk.

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