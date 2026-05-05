DIU hunted down an amphibious aircraft, 3 boats and a Russian ship in Crimea — video

Soldiers of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine "Primary" announced a list of hit enemy targets in temporarily occupied Crimea: a Russian Be-12 "Chaika" aircraft, three boats, as well as a ship supporting the occupiers.
Points of attention
- The evasion of enemy MANPADS during the operation demonstrated the skill and resilience of the DIU masters in achieving their objectives.
- By continuously weakening the Russian occupation army through targeted strikes, the DIU 'Ghosts' play a crucial role in defending Ukrainian sovereignty and security in Crimea.
DIU continues its “hunt” in Crimea — what are the results?
One of the recent successful Ghost operations took place last month.
During its implementation, it was possible to hit several targets at once, related to the airborne assault capabilities, naval support, and the aviation component of the Russian army.
The following were subjected to new powerful blows to the power steering:
three amphibious assault boats of project 05060;
supply vessel;
hangar for storing assault boats of project 05060;
Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft.
One of the main episodes of this special operation was the evasion of the “Ghost” from an enemy MANPADS.
Although the Russian invaders did everything possible to prevent the completion of the combat mission, the DIU masters continued the operation and achieved another important result, which weakens the Russian occupation army.
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