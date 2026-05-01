Watch: DIU inflicted record losses on Kadyrov's Akhmat

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has for the first time revealed the details of a unique special operation by its soldiers in the Sumy region. It was thanks to the efforts of the GUR fighters that the enemy "Akhmat" suffered the greatest losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

New special operation DIU — all the details and video

It lasted from February to April 2026 — the following were involved in its implementation:

special unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Shamanbat”;

104th Brigade of the Horyn Military District;

DIU intelligence operations unit.

The main goal of this special operation is to maximally destroy the mercenaries of the Russian Guard unit “Akhmat” who are trying to occupy Ukrainian lands in the Sumy direction.

According to the intelligence officers, important data about the enemy's plans was provided to them by a former military serviceman named "Akhmat", with whom the DIU established contact in early 2025.

Thanks to the latter's efforts, a listening device, delivered behind the front line by an FPV drone, was installed in the Akhmat meeting room.

Thus, the military intelligence of Ukraine received at its disposal the conversations of the entire command staff of the unit.

Thanks to this information, the DIU members accurately struck at the Kadyrovites during their movements and in areas of concentration.

As a result of the special operation, which lasted two months, Akhmat suffered its greatest losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: 41 killed, 87 wounded. More than a hundred mercenaries are listed as missing. Share

Moreover, more than 160 units of armored and motor vehicles, more than 100 drones of various types, as well as communications equipment, electronic warfare/electronic warfare systems, engineering equipment and machinery, weapons and fuel depots, and other means of warfare were hit by DIU soldiers.