Watch: DIU showed new footage of the destruction of Russian military facilities in Crimea

Virtuosos of the special unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" in Crimea continue to destroy military facilities of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian special unit Ghosts continues to destroy Russian military facilities in Crimea, targeting critical defense systems and important facilities.
- The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck critical components of a unified system designed to support the occupation army in Crimea.
"Ghosts" of the DIU in Crimea were trained on critical military facilities of the occupiers
During the operation in April 2026, reconnaissance units successfully struck critical components of a unified system that was supposed to help the enemy detect threats, coordinate actions, protect aviation, support the fleet, and supply the occupation army with resources.
Affected:
communication and power supply point for the Geranium/Gerbera UAV repeater;
"podlyot-K1" radar;
BRLS MR-231-3 "Vaigach";
post OER, MR-231, MSU “Serval”, electronic warfare and electronic warfare equipment;
"baltika-b" radar;
electronic warfare station and surveillance systems of the RF Black Sea Fleet;
hangar-shelter for the Su-24 aircraft;
oil product tank at the ATAN oil depot;
hangar-shelter for the Su-30 aircraft;
RER laboratory on the roof of the headquarters building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
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- Ukraine
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