Watch: DIU showed new footage of the destruction of Russian military facilities in Crimea

Virtuosos of the special unit of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" in Crimea continue to destroy military facilities of the Russian invaders.

"Ghosts" of the DIU in Crimea were trained on critical military facilities of the occupiers

During the operation in April 2026, reconnaissance units successfully struck critical components of a unified system that was supposed to help the enemy detect threats, coordinate actions, protect aviation, support the fleet, and supply the occupation army with resources.

Affected: